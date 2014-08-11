The hotel industry is experiencing some softness this year, in line with the sluggish growth in tourist arrivals, but luxury hotels are bucking the trend and pulling off strong growth.

A slump in visitor arrivals from Singapore's second-biggest source market, China, is dragging down overall tourist numbers while increased competition from new hotels is contributing to a challenging environment for the hotel industry.

