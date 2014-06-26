Water treatment firm Hyflux Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Banco Interacciones, Mexico's leading infrastructure bank, to collaborate on water projects in Mexico, the Business Times reported.

Projects could range between $10 million and $150 million in value.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)