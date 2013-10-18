Oct 18 A unit of Cosco Shipyard Group - a 51 percent-owned subsidiary of Mainboard-listed Cosco Corporation (Singapore) - has secured two contracts worth $233.31 million. Both were clinched by Cosco (Dalian) Shipyard Co, for orders to build one cargo and training ship, and one jack-up drilling rig. (r.reuters.com/tav83v)

