In a move to strengthen its presence in northern India, Religare
Health Trust (RHT) has entered into agreements worth S$68.8
million ($54 million) with its sponsor Fortis Healthcare to
acquire a hospital facility as well as its related business
services and equipment.
"The proposed transactions represent an opportunity for RHT
to acquire a clinical establishment that is accredited to
international standards in India and which is already operated
by a leading hospital operator," RHT said in a regulatory filing
yesterday.
($1 = 1.2749 Singapore dollars)
