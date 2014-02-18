UPDATE 2-Competition ruling could resolve bidding war for Australia's Tatts: investors
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June
Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd , together with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and venture-capital firm Qiming Venture Partners, has invested nearly US$100 million in TutorGroup, an online education start-up based and headquartered in Shanghai.
TutorGroup, in an announcement on Monday, said it will use this latest Series B funding to expand its presence in Asia and the Americas, where it now runs real-time, interactive and personalised language-learning programmes.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Monday, May 1 as markets are closed for Maharashtra Din and May Day) To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04282017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Meghwal at an industry event