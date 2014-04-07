BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
Oxley Holdings Ltd is considering restructuring its overseas property business, which may include listing it separately on Catalist, the Straits Times reported.
The company disclosed this late last Friday in response to a Singapore Exchange query over the trading activity of its shares.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.