Home buyers have found it harder to obtain loans in the wake of tighter mortgage rules imposed last year.

Real-estate players said buyers now have to wait longer for their loans to be approved and more are having their loan applications rejected, after the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) framework was put in place in June by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

