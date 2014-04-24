COE (Certificate of Entitlement for cars) premiums tumbled on Wednesday in anticipation of next month's new bigger quota. A COE in Category C - for goods vehicles - plunged S$16,613 ($13,200) or a hefty 33.6 percent to S$32,890, the Business Times reported on Thursday.

Also lower was the Category A premium for cars below 1,600cc and 130 hp: It fell S$6,065 to S$71,335. Category B - for cars above 1,600cc or 130 hp - shed a more substantial S$9,494 to S$75,010, while Category E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - dropped S$10,290 to S$73,810.

Only Category D - for motorcycles - inched up S$13 to a record S$4,502 as dealers rushed to clear stocks ahead of October's new Euro 3 emission standard.

