BRIEF-Arab Hotels Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 526,691 versus loss of JOD 422,977 year ago
COE (Certificate of Entitlement for cars) premiums tumbled on Wednesday in anticipation of next month's new bigger quota. A COE in Category C - for goods vehicles - plunged S$16,613 ($13,200) or a hefty 33.6 percent to S$32,890, the Business Times reported on Thursday.
Also lower was the Category A premium for cars below 1,600cc and 130 hp: It fell S$6,065 to S$71,335. Category B - for cars above 1,600cc or 130 hp - shed a more substantial S$9,494 to S$75,010, while Category E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - dropped S$10,290 to S$73,810.
Only Category D - for motorcycles - inched up S$13 to a record S$4,502 as dealers rushed to clear stocks ahead of October's new Euro 3 emission standard.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 1.2577 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
