Wheelock Properties' condominium project, The Panorama, is gearing up for a re-launch this Sunday, with agents saying that new prices could be as much as 10 percent lower than those at the initial launch.

The re-pricing comes on the heels of earlier price cutting by its rivals to hasten sales amid mounting pressure from upcoming condo launches.

