Veteran DBS banker and the doyen of the Singapore capital markets Eric Ang will hand over the reins at the bank to his deputy Eng-Kwok Seat Moey on June 1.

Mr Ang, a banker of more than 35 years and a trailblazer in the Singapore capital markets, will stay on as senior executive adviser, the bank said yesterday.

