Singapore's lacklustre stock market could get a shot of adrenaline if plans by the huge Russian lender Sberbank to list here come to fruition.

Chairman and chief executive Herman Gref told The Straits Times on Wednesday that the bank is exploring the possibility of being listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). He stressed the discussions are still at a preliminary stage.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Theodora D'cruz)