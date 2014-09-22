SingTel will invest S$500 million ($395 million) over the next five years and hire 1,000 engineers as part of a three-pronged strategy to build strengths in cyber security, smart cities and analytics.

Chief Executive Chua Sock Koong told The Straits Times that the telco will set up an Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Competency Centre (ACE) and incubation labs.

These facilities will experiment with fresh ideas that can then be commercialised here and in markets where Singapore has a footprint such as in Australia, India and some African countries.

