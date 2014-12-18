The Shanghai-Hong Kong trading link may be the first of such
China tie-ups with other exchanges, and head of listings at
Singapore Exchange Lawrence Wong is hopeful that
Shanghai will extend a similar - though not identical - link to
Singapore in the same way that it broadened its offshore yuan
offering, said the Business Times.
"They might want to do something different with us," Mr Wong
told The Business Times in an interview on Thursday. "China
would like to see more internationalisation of its currency. It
goes hand in hand with the economic role it is playing."
