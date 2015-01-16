Perennial Real Estate Holdings is said to be leading and syndicating a consortium that is close to inking a deal to buy AXA Tower, an office building in downtown Singapore, from BlackRock, said Singapore's Business Times.

The price is about S$1.18 billion ($890 million), translating to roughly S$1,750 per square foot (psf) based on the existing net lettable area (NLA) of nearly 675,000 sq ft. AXA Tower is on a site with a balance lease term of about 66.5 years.

