BRIEF-Camsing International seeks trading halt
* Trading in shares of Camsing International Holding will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On May 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Singtel Group has terminated the services of social media agency Gushcloud after a controversial marketing campaign that discredited rival telelcom firms M1 and StarHub, the Business Times reported.
Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong apologised to M1 and Starhub on the group's Facebook page on Thursday evening, saying that "Singtel does not condone negative campaigns or publicity against any individual or organisation", the paper said.
* Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: