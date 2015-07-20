Hony Capital, a major Chinese private equity firm that counts Temasek and GIC among its investors, is keen to explore ways to work with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in securitisation products, Singapore's Business Times reported on Tuesday, citing the firm's chief executive.

Chief executive John Zhao said on the sidelines of the FutureChina Global Forum on Monday that he plans to kick-start talks with SGX, noting that there are many Chinese companies with real estate assets such as hospitals, offices and hotels that are ready for securitisation.

