Nigeria's stock market ends two-week rally, index sheds 1.2 pct
LAGOS, June 6 Nigerian stocks slipped for the first time in two weeks after some investors decided to book profits from a rally that had pushed the market index to a 23-month high.
SINGAPORE Aug 16 DBS Group Holding's bid to buy a stake in Malaysia's Alliance Financial Group may have hit a roadblock as Malaysia's central bank is taking longer than usual to give the green light, the Straits Times reported without citing sources.
June 6 New Jersey insurance regulators are "in the midst of a very comprehensive exam" of Prudential Financial Inc, the company's vice chairman Mark Grier said in a presentation for investors on Tuesday.