BRIEF-Metropolitan Bank And Trust says Ferlou I. Evangelista promoted to senior vice president
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
As the global banks in Singapore restructure and downsize their offices in the central business district (CBD), a crop of tenants - new media, consumer products and insurance companies - have steadily taken over.
Global finance houses, comprising banks and private equity firms, still take up three-fifths - a massive 11 million square feet - of downtown office space, but their expansion has slowed markedly.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Promotion of Ferlou I. Evangelista, Nelson G. See to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For q3 group expecting to achieve operating earnings of 14.4 cents per stapled security (cpss) and distributions of 10.4cpss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: