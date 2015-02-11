A unit of Temasek Holdings has invested an undisclosed amount in local construction firm Deluge Fire Protection to allow it to expand further overseas, said the Straits Times, citing an executive of the firm.

The capital injection by Heliconia, which focuses on helping local small and medium-sized enterprises, will underpin the firm's expansion into Indonesia and the Philippines amid rapid urbanisation across the region, it said.

