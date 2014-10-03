Insurers and financial advisory firms will be given more time to
fall into line with a new framework to be used in assessing the
performance of their sales staff and how they are paid, the
Straits Times reported.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city-state's
central bank, said in a statement that it will "provide the
industry with a one-year grace period to familiarise themselves
with the framework before effecting the requirements in
legislation in January 2016."
The initial target for the new remuneration framework to
take effect was January next year, after the central bank
accepted most of the recommendations by the Financial Advisory
Industry Review panel in September last year.
(bit.ly/ZxJXOs)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)