SINGAPORE Oct 10 Singapore has had a "good quarter" in terms of new listings from July to September even as regional worries over the U.S. Federal Reserve's tapering of its monetary stimulus sparked market volatility in emerging Asia, the Business Times reported.

The $1.7 billion proceeds raised in Singapore from initial public offerings (IPOs) in the third quarter were the second highest globally after the United States, Simon Lim, Singapore Exchange's head of listings for South-east Asia, told a conference. This is 39 per cent jump from the preceding quarter.

