BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - gross loans increased 17% to $1.22 billion at Q1 2017, compared to $1.04 billion at q1 2016
Keppel Land Ltd has unveiled its plan to redevelop the existing International Financial Centre (IFC) Jakarta Tower 1, which will more than double the net leasable area of premium grade office space in the tower from 27,900 square metres to 69,800.
The estimated cost of redeveloping the 18-story building into a 49-storey tower, excluding land cost, is S$266.4 million($209.32 million)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 1.2727 Singapore dollar) (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European GTUBs Quarterly Update https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/896063 LONDON, April 25 (Fitch) European global trading and universal banks' (GTUBs) first-quarter results are likely to benefit from strong increases in revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodities (FICC) sales and trading, Fitch Ratings says, consistent with results already reported by US banks. The seven European GTUBs - Barclay