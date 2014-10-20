Keppel Land Ltd has unveiled its plan to redevelop the existing International Financial Centre (IFC) Jakarta Tower 1, which will more than double the net leasable area of premium grade office space in the tower from 27,900 square metres to 69,800.

The estimated cost of redeveloping the 18-story building into a 49-storey tower, excluding land cost, is S$266.4 million($209.32 million)

