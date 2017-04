Keppel REIT said it may pick up more property in Singapore such as Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3.

Ms Ng Hsueh Ling, chief executive officer of the REIT's manager, said on Monday it would, "at the right time", approach its sponsor Keppel Land to buy the tower.

