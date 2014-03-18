Swanky nightclub Ku De Ta, on the rooftop of Singapore's iconic
waterfront landmark Marina Bay Sands, has been snapped up by the
private equity arm of French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet
Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
L Capital Asia's managing partner Ravi Thakran told The
Straits Times it is embarking on a major renovation of the
Singapore club soon, even as it plans to take the Ku De Ta brand
global.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)