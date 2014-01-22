A 99-year leasehold site along East Coast Road housing the
former Joo Chiat police station is believed to have drawn a new
record bid for a Government Land Sales (GLS) hotel site, the
Business Times daily reported.
A consortium comprising Master Contract Services and Keong
Hong Construction placed the highest offer out of eight bidders
of S$352.8 million ($275.95 million) or S$1,326.11 per square
foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) in the tender that closed on
Tuesday.
($1 = 1.2785 Singapore dollars)
(Compiled by Brian Leonal; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)