Some 15 per cent of Singapore's land now occupied by golf
courses will be making way for new homes, public amenities and
infrastructure, the Straits Times reported. A total of 219
hectares of land will be made available from 2030 after the
leases on a number of golf courses expire, the Law Ministry
said.
The announcement puts to rest months of speculation about
the fates of clubs whose leases are expiring within the decade,
after the government said early last year that it may take back
some land for higher intensity uses.
