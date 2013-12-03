Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan says committee formed to oversee three-way merger
DUBAI, April 5 Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan said on Wednesday that a committee had been formed to manage the merger of the bank with Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar.
Dec 3 Gold miner LionGold Corp, together with a subsidiary of associated firm ISR Capital Ltd and Chinese firm Suzhou Power, is to be a partner in a new private equity fund that invests in natural resources.
The fund, IPR LP, is structured as a second part of an existing fund, Infiniti Premium Resources, under Infiniti Asset Management. The fund plans direct investments in mining projects, together with related energy and power investments.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
DUBAI, April 5 Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan said on Wednesday that a committee had been formed to manage the merger of the bank with Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar.
WARSAW, April 5 Polish retail chain Dino Polska has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 34.5 zlotys per share for institutions and 33.5 zlotys for individual investors, the company said on Wednesday.
* About 10,000 homes without power in Auckland (Adds details on flooding, adds PIX)