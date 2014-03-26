BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
Genting Hong Kong Ltd has received the in-principle approval from Singapore Exchange (SGX) for a secondary listing by way of introduction on the main board, the Business Times daily reported.
If the introduction is completed, shares will be de-quoted from GlobalQuote, Genting Hong Kong said in an announcement on Tuesday. The company's shares will then be traded on the HKSE in Hong Kong dollars and on SGX in US dollars.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.