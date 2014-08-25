Singapore is one of the world's top luxury markets - no matter what happens elsewhere.

Louis Vuitton's Chairman and Chief Executive, Michael Burke, told The Straits Times that this was one of the reasons why the fashion chain chose the Republic to launch its Acte V high jewellery collection.

"China can boom and tomorrow Africa will boom," he said. "But Singapore will always be a top market... It has great governance, geographic location, people, urban planning. All the ingredients for it to remain a top destination, regardless of what happens in the rest of the world."

