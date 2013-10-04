SINGAPORE Oct 4 Singapore's smallest
telecommunications firm M1 Ltd has been slapped with
the industry's largest fine on record in the country's history -
S$1.5 million ($1.20 million) - for the disruption of its 2G and
3G mobile phone services in January.
These 2G and 3G mobile service disruptions lasted about 71
hours and 63 hours respectively in mid- January, affecting some
250,000 M1 customers.
($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)