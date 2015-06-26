UPDATE 2-Allianz reports strong inflows at bond fund Pimco
* Reports 'strong' Solvency II ratio (Adds details on Pimco, company, analyst comment)
Singapore may have to reduce overlaps between the oversight functions of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the exchanges as industry competition increases, the Business Times reported on Friday, citing a key MAS official.
Addressing issues regarding Singapore's securities market in an opinion piece published on Friday in the Singapore media, MAS managing director of financial supervision Ong Chong Tee said the regulator is also open to improving arrangements to help remisiers adapt to continuous all-day trading.
Also, MAS and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) will hold dialogue sessions with stakeholders to gather feedback and ideas to improve the country's capital markets.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)
* Reports 'strong' Solvency II ratio (Adds details on Pimco, company, analyst comment)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 12 (Fitch) Germany's first-quarter GDP highlights the key factors that are contributing to a persistent and broad-based economic recovery in the eurozone, Fitch Ratings says. German GDP rose 0.6% quarter on quarter in 1Q17, the Federal Statistics Office said today. The seasonally and calendar-adjusted annual increase was 1.7%. Provisional data showed that continued increases in household and general government consumption, r