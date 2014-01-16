Mercedes-Benz overtook BMW in 2013 to become Singapore's top make, while its E-Class executive saloon was the most popular model.

This makes it the second year in a row that a Mercedes has been the top model. In 2012, the C-Class took the honours although it was the runner-up in 2013.

Mercedes held 17.2 percent of the Singapore car market in 2013, with BMW taking 16.6 percent.

