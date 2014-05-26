A lack of office space could drive up rents at a faster pace in
Singapore than anywhere else in the world this year, according
to a report from property consultancy JLL, the Straits Times
reported.
JLL analysts told the Straits Times that skyrocketing rents
here could in turn entice foreign funds, particularly those from
the United States, to invest in the sector.
Prime office rents in the Central Business District could
climb by as much as 15 percent to 16 percent this year from last
year, said JLL's head of research for Singapore and Southeast
Asia, Dr Chua Yang Liang.
