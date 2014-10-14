A new residential launch in Danga Bay has brought some cheer to the lacklustre Iskandar property market.

Aquaint Danga Residensi sold nearly 80 percent of the 358 units in two tower blocks during its launch at the weekend, a spokesman for the developer said on Monday.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)