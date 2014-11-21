Singapore's weak property market has sparked a big jump in the number of auctions by banks trying to recover mortgages where borrowers have defaulted, the Straits Times reported.

Figures from Colliers International show that 131 properties of all types were put up for auction sale by mortgagees, or lenders, from January to October. That was more than five times the 25 properties in the same period last year. Of that, 98 homes were put up for auction by mortgagees in that period, seven times the 14 homes in the 10 months last year.

