Property developers may incur up to S$90 million ($67 million)
in extension charges for unsold units in their condo projects
from April to December 2015, followed by S$238 million in 2016
if the health of Singapore's real estate market does not
improve, the Business Times reported.
This adds up to S$328 million that developers are expected
to fork out in the worst-case scenario should they fail to sell
any units by end-2016, according to calculations by property
consultancy firm Cushman and Wakefield.
($1 = 1.3349 Singapore dollars)
(Compiled by Anshuman Daga)