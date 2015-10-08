Oct 8 The Singapore government has rebuffed
calls by some developers to extend the five-year deadline for
the industry to complete a residential project and sell all its
units, part of a slew of property cooling measures, the Business
Times reported.
"Currently, we do not see a need to relax this condition as
the deadlines remain relevant and reasonable," the paper quoted
a Ministry of Finance spokeswoman as saying.
Meeting the conditions gave developers an upfront remission
of the 15 per cent additional buyer's stamp duty on the purchase
price of the residential site, but many are struggling to do so
because of the sluggish real estate market.
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom)