The number of foreign buyers of local property fell to 330 in the third quarter of this year and comprised 7 per cent of transactions, National Development Minister Khaw Boon Wan said yesterday.

This is a sharp drop from the 1,400 per quarter - 17 per cent of transactions - that foreign buyers accounted for in 2011, he told Parliament.

