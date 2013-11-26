Property developers saw poor sales over the weekend, in stark
contrast with two weeks ago when new residential projects
attracted strong demand from home buyers and investors, the
Straits Times reported.
The paper said "only a fraction" of units at GuocoLand Ltd's
181-unit Clermont Residence had been sold since it
opened for private preview on Saturday.
Singapore Land's Alex Residences moved a few units
over the weekend as the initial buzz surrounding the project
tailed off.
Clermont Residences, which is located at the edge of the
central business district, will be Singapore's tallest
residential project with a height of 290 metres when completed
in 2016. GuocoLand said it sold units at an average price of
slightly over S$3,000 ($2,400) per sq ft, according to Straits
Times.
($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars)
