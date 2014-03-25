Investment sales of Singapore property, which cover big-ticket
deals of at least S$10 million ($7.9 million), have continued to
languish in the first quarter, according to separate figures
from CBRE and Savills.
Deals originating from the public sector accounted for the
lion's share of transactions - the first time this has happened
in nearly three years.
This was on the back of state land sales. Sale of
residential sites under the Government Land Sales (GLS)
programme made up 49 percent of the S$3.8 billion total
investment sales volume in this quarter (up to March 21), said
CBRE. (link.reuters.com/tuj87v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 1.2713 Singapore Dollars)
(Compiled by Rujun Shen; Editing by Anand Basu)