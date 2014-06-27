A Chinese developer eyeing the local property market is poised to be the first S-chip in about two years to list on the Singapore Exchange, the Straits Times reported.

The Chiwayland Group, which mainly develops residential and commercial property in Shanghai and other parts of the Yangtze River Delta region, will soon complete a S$399 million ($319 million) reverse takeover of mainboard-listed oil and gas firm R H Energy Ltd.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 1.2503 Singapore Dollars) (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)