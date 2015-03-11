Singapore's National Development Minister, Khaw Boon Wan, is aiming for a "soft landing" for the housing market as "a market crash benefits no one", he said at Tuesday's Committee of Supply debate.

This was in reply to questions in parliament on the impact of government policies on the property market. The government was asked whether it would consider adjusting the Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty for Singaporean buyers when it is ready to unwind the cooling measures. (bit.ly/1MpYD34)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)