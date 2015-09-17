Singapore developers' body is lobbying the government to review some property curbs due to increasing market risks stemming from the supply of new apartments and an economic slowdown, the Business Times reported.

"The property cooling measures, in the current tone and intensity, could actually increase the risk to the real estate market and economy, " said Augustine Tan, president of the Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore, according to the newspaper.

Prices have fallen about 7 percent over the past seven quarters after the government raised stamp duties and tightened lending criteria. The pace of decline pales in comparison to the 60 percent surge of the four years to 2013, as overseas investors in particular took advantage of low interest rates.

