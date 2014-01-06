Japan's biggest e-commerce site, Rakuten Inc, may only be officially setting up in Singapore later this month but it already has 70 local merchants on board as it works towards building its regional hub in Singapore.

Shingo Okamoto, head of Rakuten's Singapore e-commerce business, told the Business Times in an interview that the Singapore marketplace will officially launch in mid-January, and that it aims to get 300 local merchants to join its site within a year. (link.reuters.com/jar75v)

