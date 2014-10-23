Kishin RK, who founded property and hotel group RB Capital in
2006, plans to integrate the group's portfolio of assets with
that of his father's Royal Holdings - resulting in a combined
value of around S$4.5 billion ($3.54 billion), the Business
Times reported.
This will be part of succession planning as well as to
provide a single management platform to propel the group's
growth to an asset size of S$10 billion by 2020, Kishin told the
newspaper in an interview.
