Demand for private rental homes rose in the first quarter and could grow further as the economy improves, but the glut of vacant properties means rents will likely weaken or stay flat.

A report from Savills consultancy noted that there were 13,077 leases signed in the three months to March 31, up 4 percent on the same period last year.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)