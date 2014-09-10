Global property launches are gathering pace in this part of the world as more overseas developers start wooing the Asian rich. At least two foreign developers are in town this week to kick off their global launches next month.

U.S. developer Millennium Partners, which just opened its Singapore office in June, said it is targeting "discerning Asian buyers" who want to own a home right next to the landmark 1912 Burnham Building in Boston. (bit.ly/1qK9A7f)

