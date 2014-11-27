The president of the Real Estate Developers' Association of
Singapore (Redas), Chia Boon Kuah, on Wednesday urged the
government to "stand ready to take supportive measures to
prevent a tipping point" if the property market turns volatile
and worsens, the Business Times reported.
Speaking at the association's 55th anniversary dinner, he
said developers were concerned about the slowdown that has
gripped the residential market since the cooling measures and
the total debt servicing ratio kicked in.
