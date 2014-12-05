As more evidence emerges of an across-the-board slowdown in the property market, the government has scaled back site releases further, giving developers much less land to fight over next year, said the Straits Times.

The six confirmed sites on offer in the first half of 2015 will be able to accommodate 3,020 private homes, the lowest number since the first half of 2010 and 22.9 percent down on the number generated by land released in this half of this year.

