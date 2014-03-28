Three land parcels for residential development were rolled out
for sale under the first half of the Government Land Sales (GLS)
programme on Thursday.
Two of the parcels are adjacent to each other at Yishun
Street 51 and meant for executive condominiums (ECs). They were
put up for sale under the confirmed list, while a plum
residential site at Margaret Drive was made available on the
reserve list.
The three sites, which are on 99-year leases, could yield
about 1,300 homes, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and Housing
Development Board said in a joint statement.
(Compiled by Singapore Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)